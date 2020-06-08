City of North Port re-opening facilities

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North port announced that it will re-open all city operated facilities with precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
This includes City Hall. However, due to limitations set by Gov. DeSantis, including only allowing for groups of up to 50 people to gather as long as they are social distancing, public meetings will still be limited to access digitally.
All facilities that are currently not opened will be re-opened one week from Monday on June 15.
City re-openings include expanded public access to Parks & Recreation facilities. Officials are still urging residents to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
The North Port Aquatic Center recreational amenities, which includes the lazy river, water slides, and splashground, are anticipated to re-open on June 15, pending approval.
Starting June 15, the hours of operation for the North Port Aquatic Center will be:
Monday – Friday:
• Competition Pool: 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., 12-1 p.m. break for cleaning.
• Water Park: 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday:
• Competition Pool: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., 12-1 p.m. break for cleaning.
• Water Park: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Outdoor rentals of pavilions can also resume starting June 15 at reduced capacities. All current public health recommendations regarding washing hands and physical distancing remain in effect. Please follow these guidelines and help monitor your own family. We support the National Recreation and Park Association philosophy that recreation is essential to mental and physical health and are relying on the public’s cooperation to keep everyone healthy.
