Barber shop gives haircuts to National Guard troops

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Guard troops have been helping across Florida at COVID testing locations and helping law enforcement at protests.
A barber shop on the Suncoast aims to give back to those who serve.
"Can you guys come out and give us haircuts? What are you going to tell the National Guard," said Tony Snow, owner of Tony's Place 5150 Barber Lounge.
Barber shop owner Tony Snow and his crew sprung into action and gave dozens of haircuts to those who serve.
"I knew we were going to get a role to take care of a community that takes care of us. And with everything going on I thought it was a perfect opportunity," said barber shop manager, Daniel Quijano.
To the barbers at Tony’s Place 5150 Barber Lounge this was more than another haircut appointment.
"It makes me feel purpose driven. You know what I mean? Like this particular establishment has purpose. It has depth. It's more than just a service. it's uniting and bringing people together under one roof to show that we are all pretty much the same," said Barber Lounge owner, Tony Snow.
Money wasn't the mission. But they did receive some tips.
"Kind of like hanging out with good friends. Almost like family. We will all sitting there chopping it up. Great conversation. Great haircuts. It was a good time," said Quijano.
Barbers drove to the guards and brought their chairs for the first wave of haircuts. They did more than 40.
Since then they've had troops go to their shop. And this weekend they'll have another round.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.