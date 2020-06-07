Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee County holds mass food distribution

ELLENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The wet weather did not stop Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee County in their mass distribution on Saturday morning.
Cars were lined up since 7:00 a.m. at the Ellenton Premium Outlets, even though the distribution began at 9:00 a.m.
About 1,000 families received free breakfast, lunch and dinner meals that can last for days.
“It’s been quite a blessing to be able to see these families to come through and how grateful they are and gracious they are in getting these boxes of food," Carl Reynolds of Reynolds Law said. "It’s just a fun event you have several of my staff members here and we’re just here enjoying serving our community.”
“It just shows how important it is for so many people especially for people who have not returned to work who need to get food for their families," Maribeth Phillips, President and CEO, Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee said.
If you didn’t have a chance to go to Saturday’s mass distribution, Meals on Wheels holds food distributions every Friday at different locations throughout Manatee County.
For more information, you can visit the Meals on Wheels Plus website.
