First Alert Weather: Sunday, June 7, 2020 - We welcome back our typical summertime pattern for the upcoming work week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Mostly cloudy skies tonight with the chance for a few quick passing showers and isolated thunderstorms from the outer bands of Cristobal. It’ll be slow to cool this evening with overnight lows falling into the upper 70s. Winds will be out of the south at 10 mph.
A High Surf Advisory will remain in effect through Monday afternoon. Skies will be partly sunny with afternoon highs topping out in the upper 80s However, dew points will remain high which will allow feel-like temperatures to range anywhere from 99°-101°. A summertime weather pattern returns with afternoon heating of the day and sea breeze driven showers and thunderstorms. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph.
Beach and Boating Forecast
The UV index will be 11.9, which is in the extreme category. Seas will be 3-5 feet with a light chop on bay and inland waters.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.