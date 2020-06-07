First Alert Weather: Sunday, June 7, 2020 - We welcome back our typical summertime pattern for the upcoming work week

A High Surf Advisory will remain in effect through Monday afternoon. Skies will be partly sunny with afternoon highs topping out in the upper 80s However, dew points will remain high which will allow feel-like temperatures to range anywhere from 99°-101°. A summertime weather pattern returns with afternoon heating of the day and sea breeze driven showers and thunderstorms. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph.