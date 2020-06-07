Black Lives Matter Peaceful Protest in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Saturday evening the Black Lives Matter of Manasota came together in the Newtown community of Sarasota to peacefully protest.
Hundreds began marching on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Way chanting.
Within the crowd, there were people from different races and ethnicities coming together in the name of social injustice.
“I am a white looking Spanish person. I’m 100% Puerto Rican my wife is 100% white. I think the plight of one group of people, is the plight of all people. And I think that so many people have sat on the sidelines for too long including Hispanics, they are a large part of the problem. And has been asking to come out and support black people,” says Ben Torres from Sarasota.
It’s been nearly a week of peaceful protests on the Suncoast.
Around the nation, there were protests in every state after George Floyd, a black man in Minnesota who was killed after a white cop had his knee on Floyd’s neck.
At the protest, Natasha Clemmons says there are “George Floyd’s” in every community, even in Sarasota.
Clemons wants justice for her son, Rodney Mitchell, who was killed almost 8 years ago after being shot by two Sarasota County deputies.
“I’m out here determined to get justice for my son, Rodney Mitchell. He was executed by. Eight years ago for being black and I’m determined to get justice,” says Clemons.
The Black Lives Matter Protest went throughout the Newtown community. The peaceful protest was carried on even in the rain.
