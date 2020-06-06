33-year-old pedestrian killed in fatal crash in Sarasota on Friday night

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 33-year-old Sarasota man was killed during a fatal crash on Friday night in Sarasota.
The incident took place around 9:21 p.m. on U.S. 41 and Central Sarasota Parkway and this was a vehicle versus a pedestrian.
Troopers say that a 77-year-old driver of a sedan was traveling southbound in the right lane of U.S. 41, and she was approaching a green light at Livingstone Street.
According to troopers, the man was crossing at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Livingstone Street in the mark and facing a red pedestrian signal.
Troopers say the sedan then struck the man, and he passed away due to his injuries.
This crash is still under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.