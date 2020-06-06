Florida now has 63,938 confirmed coronavirus cases, state has suffered 2,700 COVID-19 related deaths

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of health released its daily update of COVID-19 totals as concerns about massive protests and re-openings have some officials concerned that a surge of positive coronavirus cases could happen.
Saturday’s update showed 63,938 cases statewide involving 62,416 residents. Over the course of the pandemic 2,700 deaths have been reported. Gov. DeSantis warned that increased testing would bring higher numbers. Reports can also be staggered depending on the turnaround from different laboratories.
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 1,189 Residents: 1,180 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 9
Conditions and Care Deaths: 105 Hospitalizations* Residents: 222 Non-Residents: 2
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 52
Gender: Male: 525 (44%) Female: 653 (55%) Unknown/No data: 2 (<1%)
Race: Black: 202 (17%) White: 770 (65%) Other: 97 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 111 (9%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 323 (27%) Not-Hispanic: 697 (59%) Unknown/No Data: 160 (14%)
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 680 Residents: 659 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 21
Conditions and Care Deaths: 85 Hospitalizations* Residents: 167 Non-Residents: 9
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 63
Gender: Male: 279 (42%) Female: 380 (58%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 52 (8%) White: 522 (79%) Other: 41 (6%) Unknown/No Data: 44 (7%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 59 (9%) Not-Hispanic: 521 (79%) Unknown/No Data: 79 (12%)
