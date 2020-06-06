First Alert Weather: Saturday, June 6, 2020 - A soggy end to the weekend with a typical summertime weather pattern returning next week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
The outer bands of Tropical Storm Cristobal will continue to provide on and off showers and thunderstorms well into the overnight hours. The main threats for any strong storms will be the potential to produce a brief spin-up tornado, strong winds and heavy downpours that could create localized flooding. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph and overnight lows will fall into the mid-70s.
Tropical Storm Cristobal will most likely make landfall in Louisiana early tomorrow afternoon. We will see pockets of dry air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere arrive tomorrow, allowing for periods of showers and isolated thunderstorms, but not widespread like we’ve been dealing with over the last three days. Afternoon highs will top out in the mid-80s and winds will be strong out of the south at 15-20 mph with wind gusts up to 30 mph.
Beach and Boating Forecast
There is a small craft advisory, a high surf advisory and a high risk for rip currents along the coast through Monday. Seas will be 5-7 feet with choppy conditions on bay and inland waters.
