First Alert Weather: Saturday, June 6, 2020 - A soggy end to the weekend with a typical summertime weather pattern returning next week

Tropical Storm Cristobal will most likely make landfall in Louisiana early tomorrow afternoon. We will see pockets of dry air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere arrive tomorrow, allowing for periods of showers and isolated thunderstorms, but not widespread like we’ve been dealing with over the last three days. Afternoon highs will top out in the mid-80s and winds will be strong out of the south at 15-20 mph with wind gusts up to 30 mph.