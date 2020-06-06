Englewood Waterfest expected to still take place in the Fall

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s an event that drives people from all over, to the Suncoast, and we’re getting word that it might still be on again this fall.
We’re talking about the annual Englewood Beach Waterfest.
Despite concerns over COVID-19, organizers with the Offshore Power Boat Association are already working closely with local and county government officials toward the planning of this year’s event.
As of now, it’s slated to take place November 19th through the 22nd off Manasota Key.
