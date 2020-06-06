Deputies searching for a missing 92-year-old man

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is looking for a missing 92-year-old man who has dementia.
Deputies say Harold Carroll was last seen on Friday around 6:00 p.m. in the 2800 block of Seasons Boulevard.
Reports say that he left the residence at 9:30 p.m. to pick up his son, but he never arrived. He was last seen driving a silver 2007 Pontiac G6 with a Florida tag that read “IM35VB."
According to deputies, Carroll was last observed wearing a dark colored sweat shirt with pictures of golfers on the front and grey sweat pants with red trim.
Anyone who has any information on his whereabouts should call 911 or SCSO.
