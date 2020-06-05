Venice needs your votes!

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County’s favorite small coastal town is in the running for ‘USA Today’s 10 Best’ competition.
Venice is up for the honors of “Favorite coastal small town in America.” Let’s all get together and vote!
You can vote for Venice by clicking the following link: https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-coastal-small-town/venice-florida/
As of right now, Venice is in the 12th place spot.
You can vote for your favorite once per day until polls close on Monday, June 29 at noon ET. The top 10 winning small towns will be announced on Friday, July 10.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.