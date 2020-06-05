Nik Wallenda’s Daredevil Rally postponed due to inclement weather

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hometown hero and “King of the High Wire” Nik Wallenda will have to postpone opening weekend for his Daredevil Rally Drive-in Thrill Show at Nathan Benderson Park.
The show will now debut next weekend – June 11-14 – and will feature a group of internationally renowned daredevil performers including Wallenda and his wife, Erendira. ABC7 is excited to be one of the sponsors for this event.
Those who purchased tickets for this weekend should call the box office (941- 870-7444) to reschedule for another show which will now include the weekend of June 19-21.
“Given all of the excitement surrounding the opening of the show this weekend, we really tried to wait as long as we could before deciding to postpone,” said Wallenda. “But, the weather forecast is just not promising at all. So, we simply moved this weekend’s shows to June 19-21. Of course, that weekend will include Father’s Day, which will make it that much more special.”
Storms will continue to roll through the area. Tune into ABC7 News for your First Alert forecast!
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.