Manatee County Commission to hold virtual town halls on Hurricane Season

MANATEE COUNTY Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Commission will host a series of virtual town hall events on this year’s Hurricane Season. The events will be held by each individual county commissioner in connection with the County’s Emergency Management and Public Safety offices.
In an effort to reach Manatee County residents with important preparation information for the 2020 Hurricane Season, Manatee County will host seven virtual town hall meetings this month. Each of Manatee County’s seven County Commissioners will host a video conference with Emergency Management Chief Steve Litschauer and Public Safety Director Jacob Saur. After officials review the year’s most important messages, telephone lines will be open for questions from those on the line.
During the virtual town hall, Emergency Management Chief Steve Litschauer and Public Safety Director Jacob Saur will cover several topics including:
- Learning the strength of your home and whether it's in an evacuation zone using Manatee County's online tools for help.
- Making an evacuation plan NOW. If you're in an evacuation zone or mobile home, scout out several options where you can stay when severe weather approaches. Go tens of miles -- not hundreds -- to find a safer location to ride out the storm.
- In normal conditions public shelters can be crowded, noisy, cold and uncomfortable. If evacuation orders are given and public shelters open, they will keep you safe from the elements but there for those who come to shelters, there is no guarantee against the spread of germs and sickness. Public shelters MUST be your last resort in 2020.
- Knowing when to dial 911: for emergencies only. Call 311 for general information and questions throughout the year. If you're not sure whether your situation is truly an emergency, call 911.
The virtual town hall is scheduled as follows:
- District 3 Commissioner Stephen JonssonWed. June 10, 1 p.m.
- District 2 Commissioner Reggie BellamyThurs. June 11, 5 p.m.
- District 5 Commissioner Vanessa Baugh Mon. June 15, 1 p.m.
- District 1 Commissioner Priscilla TraceMon., June 15, 3 p.m.
- At-large Commissioner/Commission Chair Betsy BenacWed. June 17, 1 p.m.
- At-large Commissioner Carol WhitmoreMon. June 22, 6 p.m.
- District 4 Commissioner Misty ServiaThurs., June 25, 6 p.m.
Links will be provided the day before each town hall.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.