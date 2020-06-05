Happy National Doughnut Day!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - June 5 is National Doughnut Day and in the midst of this turbulent year, fried, gooey dough may make us all feel a little better.
Locally, participating Dunkin Donuts is offering a free doughnut with the purchase of a drink. If you are a Suncoast bakery or local business who is offering doughnut freebies, contact us and will start a list so that people can celebrate this unofficial holiday.
Sarasota-based Peachey Bacon Co. held a giveaway for a free dozen donuts and Anna Maria Island’s Donut Experiment is also giving away a free cinnamon sugar donut with any purchase.
ABC7 will update this story as we receive word of more free doughnut opportunities as we get them!
