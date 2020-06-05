Florida’s ‘phase 2’ re-opening kicks off with bars and lounges

(WWSB) - The second phase of Florida’s ‘Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step’ plan got underway Friday with bars, lounges and other personal services operating in 64 of the state’s 67 counties.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the next step in the phased rollout earlier this week. Bars, pubs and movie theaters can re-open at 50% capacity. In addition, personal services such as tattoo and massage parlors may operate under guidelines issued by the Department of Health.
The plan applies to all Florida Counties with the exceptions of COVID-19 hotspots Broward, Miami-Dade and West Palm. The governor did indicate that those counties can submit plans for phase 2 re-opening for approval if officials believe it is safe to proceed.
It’s a welcome announcement for bars and lounges who were unable to open despite restaurants being partially re-opened in phase 1 with limited capacity and outdoor seating requirements.
