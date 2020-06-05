As Florida Enters Phase 2 of Re-Opening, State Sees Highest Daily COVID-19 Cases

“It’s unlikely you can escape this thing if you have any type of interaction with society eventually, unless if we really hold fast. Part of why we did so well in southwest Florida is because people did take this seriously. We did follow CDC guidelines. We did physically distance. We did self-quarantine. We didn’t give it a chance to spread somewhere else. It can’t go anywhere if you don’t give it a door to open into and jump on somebody else," Dr. Lisa Merritt, Multicultural Health Institute, explained.