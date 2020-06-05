First Alert Weather: Friday, June 5, 2020 - Flood Watch continues through Sunday night along with other local advisories in place

Multiple rounds of heavy showers and thunderstorms are possible through the weekend as moisture continues to surge in from Tropical Storm Cristobal. Cristobal will move through the central Gulf of Mexico through the weekend. Tropical Storm Warnings are in place for parts of the Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf coast. There is a Small Craft Advisory along with a High Surf Advisory in place through Monday for the entire Suncoast. Dangerous surf is expected with a high risk of rip currents through the weekend. Temperatures will top out in the mid 80′s both Saturday and Sunday.