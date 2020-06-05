First Alert Weather: Flood Watch Extended

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The flow of deep tropical moisture continues into the weekend with showers and thunderstorms possible almost any time. The fact that over the last few days we have seen as much as 5 to 8 inch rainfalls reported assures that additional heavy rain will produce minor flooding of some roads, low lying areas and poor drainage areas. With the moist, unstable tropical in place across Florida this weekend, the Flood Watch has been extended into Sunday evening. At the same time Cristobal will reemerge into the Gulf waters and redevelop into a tropical storm as it lifts north into the central Gulf waters. The storm will impact our weekend weather.