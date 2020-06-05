First Alert Weather: Flood Watch Extended

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The flow of deep tropical moisture continues into the weekend with showers and thunderstorms possible almost any time. The fact that over the last few days we have seen as much as 5 to 8 inch rainfalls reported assures that additional heavy rain will produce minor flooding of some roads, low lying areas and poor drainage areas. With the moist, unstable tropical in place across Florida this weekend, the Flood Watch has been extended into Sunday evening. At the same time Cristobal will reemerge into the Gulf waters and redevelop into a tropical storm as it lifts north into the central Gulf waters. The storm will impact our weekend weather.
Waves propagating outward from Cristobal will take about 12 hours to arrive on our coastline. This means Saturday and Sunday will see elevated surf action and wave heights for boaters and swimmers. Winds will also elevate and Small Craft Advisories will likely be needed. Boaters and swimmers will have to deal with an elevated rip current risk as well. Oh, and there will be thunderstorms possible at almost any time, especially in the afternoon and evenings.
