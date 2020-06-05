FDOH reports state now has over 62,700 confirmed COVID-19 cases

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of health released its daily update of COVID-19 totals as concerns about massive protests and re-openings have some officials concerned that a surge of positive coronavirus cases could happen.
Saturday’s update showed 62,758 cases statewide involving 61,246 residents. Over the course of the pandemic 2,688 deaths have been reported. Gov. DeSantis warned that increased testing would bring higher numbers. Reports can also be staggered depending on the turnaround from different laboratories.
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 1,177 Residents: 1,168 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 9
Conditions and Care Deaths: 105 Hospitalizations* Residents: 221 Non-Residents: 2
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 53
Gender: Male: 516 (44%) Female: 650 (56%) Unknown/No data: 2 (<1%)
Race: Black: 200 (17%) White: 767 (66%) Other: 95 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 106 (9%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 321 (27%) Not-Hispanic: 693 (59%) Unknown/No Data: 154 (13%)
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 669 Residents: 648 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 21
Conditions and Care Deaths: 85 Hospitalizations* Residents: 167 Non-Residents: 9
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 63
Gender: Male: 274 (42%) Female: 374 (58%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 51 (8%) White: 516 (80%) Other: 38 (6%) Unknown/No Data: 43 (7%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 56 (9%) Not-Hispanic: 515 (79%) Unknown/No Data: 77 (12%)
