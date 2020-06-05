1 dead after early morning crash in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 43-year-old woman has died following a crash on Cattlemen Road Friday morning.
According to the Florida HIghway Department, the woman was driving northbound on Cattlemen approaching the traffic signal at Center Pointe Drive. An SUV, driven by a 56-year-old man was traveling westbound on Center Pointe and was attempting to turn left. The first car drifted into the turn lane and struck the side of the second vehicle forcing it into a traffic pole.
The victim, who had not been identified, was pronounced deceased.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at (239) 938-1800 or *FHP (*347) on a cellular phone.
