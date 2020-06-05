Charlotte County deputy writes post to thank teen for gift

“I just wanted to take a moment to share something from last night’s shift, which I believe should not go overlooked. At the beginning of the shift while I was getting fuel and a cup of coffee at the Pilot gas station, a young man who was approximately 16 years old, walked inside and purchased a Dasani water bottle along with a Snickers candy bar,” wrote the officer. “The young man did not purchase anything else, or use any of the additional facilities inside of the Pilot. Instead, he purchased a deliciously sweet snack and an ice cold bottle of water, walked straight over to me, shook my hand and thanked me for my service to the community. This young man handed me the only two items he just purchased and walked away without asking for any praise or gratitude for his actions, which I’m sure he mistakenly considered to be a small act.”