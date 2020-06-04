For water conservation, one company encourages Floridians to ‘watch the weather and wait to water.’

(WWSB) - The Southwest Florida Water Management District has kicked off a campaign to urge customers who irrigate their yards to take advantage to the upcoming rainy season.
During the summer months of June, July, August and September, yards need no more than ½ to ¾ inch of water every two to three days. If the rainfall has met the needs of your lawncare, then you can preserve water by turning off your irrigation system.
Here are some tips to determine if your yard needs water:
- Grass blades are folded in half lengthwise on at least one-third of your yard.
- Grass blades appear blue-gray.
- Grass blades do not spring back, leaving footprints on the lawn for several minutes after walking on it.
Residents are urged to keep an eye on local forecasts or use a rain gauge or sensor to determine rain totals.
