Two men arrested and charged with home invasion of a boat

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Two men have been arrested and charged with alleged home invasion of a boat in Manatee County.
Deputies say the victim told them that he was sleeping on his boat in the 6000 block of U.S. 19 and woke up to Jason Bembry, 46, and Jason Ison, 45, inside of his boat and stealing his things.
According to deputies, the man said that Ison picked up a frying pan and said he would kill him if he came outside.
Reports say Bembry and Ison soon left the boat with the man’s things and this included his canoe, but deputies soon responded to the scene and identified both men after the man identified Ison from a DAVID photo. Deputies say they have had previous encounters with Bembry.
Bembry and Ison were arrested and transported to the Manatee County Jail.
Deputies say Bembry said in a Post Miranda interview that nothing happened and that he didn’t have anything to do with it.
According to reports, Bembry said he didn’t go in there, and Ison showed up and was asking something about a cast net, but it didn’t have anything to do with him.
Deputies say Bembry also denied threatening the man or even going on his boat and that he didn’t take any of his property.
Reports say Bembry said Ison wanted him to go with him, but he refused to because he would “kick the man’s butt" if he went out there.
According to deputies, Bembry claimed that the solar panel the man had belonged to the county and that law enforcement should have ran the number on it.
Deputies say they asked Bembry if they let him go would he be a witness that Ison went on the man’s boat, but he said he didn’t want to since he believed he wasn’t going to be released.
According to deputies, the victim said that he wanted his stuff back and he wanted to pursue charges. He was given back his solar panel, fishing poles, fillet knife, fishing nets and a bicycle.
Bembry and Ison remain in custody.
