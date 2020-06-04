Tropical Depression Cristobal will move into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend with a chance to gradually restrengthen

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
The center of Tropcial Depression Cristobal should remain over land into Friday morning, some additional weakening could occur during the next 12-24 hours. A re-intensification trend is expected to commence in 36 hours, assuming that the center moves back into the Gulf of Mexico by then. The atmospheric environment over the gulf is not particularly conducive for strengthening, with moderate southwesterly shear and some mid-level dry air.
Summary as of the latest advisory
----------------------------------------------
Location...17.5N 90.8W
About 165 miles south of Campeche, Mexico
Maximum sustained winds...35 mph
Present movement...ESE at 3 mph
Minimum central pressure...999 mb...29.50 inches
The next complete advisory is at 10:00 PM CDT.
