Flooding rainfall continues for portions of Mexico and Central America

Tropical Depression Cristobal will move into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend with a chance to gradually restrengthen
June 4, 2020 at 5:17 PM EDT - Updated June 4 at 5:17 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

The center of Tropcial Depression Cristobal should remain over land into Friday morning, some additional weakening could occur during the next 12-24 hours. A re-intensification trend is expected to commence in 36 hours, assuming that the center moves back into the Gulf of Mexico by then. The atmospheric environment over the gulf is not particularly conducive for strengthening, with moderate southwesterly shear and some mid-level dry air.

Summary as of the latest advisory

Location...17.5N 90.8W

About 165 miles south of Campeche, Mexico

Maximum sustained winds...35 mph

Present movement...ESE at 3 mph

Minimum central pressure...999 mb...29.50 inches

The next complete advisory is at 10:00 PM CDT.

