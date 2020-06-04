Torrential downpours possible again Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Will it ever end? The rain keeps coming and coming as a series of disturbances pinwheel around a large gyre of low pressure over the Gulf and Caribbean.
We have already seen 5-7 inches of rain is some areas over the past 2 days and more is on the weay. So a flood watch will remain in effect through Saturday.
This same system is causing Cristobal to meander near the Yucatan. We will see a sloppy tropical system emerge out over the Gulf this weekend which will keep us in the clouds and on the right side of the storm which means more storms can be expected.
We can expect mostly cloudy skies on Friday with showers and thunderstorms on again and off again through the day and night. Temperatures will be below average due to clouds and rain. The high will be near 83.
Saturday Cristobal will begin its journey through the Central Gulf where is will try and get its act together. This system will continue to bring clouds along with a good chance for showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and could linger into Sunday for the Suncoast.
It is expected to make landfall late Sunday or early Monday into LA and be a tropical storm.
Over the weekend we will see breezy conditions with winds out of the south to southwest at 15-20 mph with higher gusts at times. Waves will be up as well due to the storm and we could see dangerous rip currents develop.
Sunday expect mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80′s with a good chance for showers and thunderstorms. Some more heavy rain is possible.
