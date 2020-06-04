Testing at UTC Mall back open after National Guard Deployment

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - COVID-19 testing at the UTC Mall re-opened Tuesday after a brief closure due to the National Guard’s Deployment to assist law enforcement with protests.
The testing site is located in the parking lot east of Dillard’s at the Mall at UTC. The site is open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily.
DOH is asking for passengers in the vehicle to be limited to those who are being tested, and no more than five people per vehicle. Individuals being tested will not be permitted to leave their vehicle.
A prescription is not required and people do not need to be residents of Manatee or Sarasota counties to be tested.
