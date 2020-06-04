Some areas saw 3-6″ of rainfall yesterday with an additional 1-3″ of rain possible through Friday night

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
A Flood Watch remains in effect for the entire Suncoast through Saturday afternoon. Multiple rounds of heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms will occur over the next couple of days. An additional 1-3′' of rainfall is still possible over the next 36 hours.
According to an Amateur Radio Operator, the highest rainfall totals across the Suncoast within the last 24-hours was in Bradenton, with a rain gauge measuring 6.91′'. The observed rainfall at Sarasota/Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) was 3.19′'. Other areas across the Suncoast received anywhere from 0.5′'-3.0′' of rainfall.
A deep tropical air mass will remain in place with additional showers and isolated storms streaming in across parts of the Suncoast. The highest coverage of showers and thunderstorms will be in the early afternoon today, and the timing will vary on Friday.
Here is the latest futurecast from one of our high resolution models. Keep in mind models are subject to change as new model runs become available with new data.
