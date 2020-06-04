SCAT employee tests positive for COVID-19

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Department of Health in Sarasota confirms that a Sarasota County Area Transit employee has tested positve for COVID-19 on June 4.
Contract tracing determined that exposure did not occur in the workplace. The employee was last on duty on June 2.
This operator drove SCAT Routes 3, 14, 40 and 100 from May 26 through June 2. DOH-Sarasota recommends anyone who rode these routes from those dates monitor themselves for possible symptoms.
If a passenger suspects they have been exposed, contact your healthcare provider or visit a free state-testing site.
- Mall at University Town Center, Sarasota
- Robert L. Taylor Center, Sarasota
SCAT buses are thoroughly sanitized nightly and wiped down in-between each run. Fares are currently suspended to limit interaction.
