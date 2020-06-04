Rain doesn’t stop peaceful protests, demonstrations in downtown Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Heavy rains did not stop those who gathered to peacefully protest the deaths of George Floyd and other African Americans.
Sarasota Law Enforcement lined the routes, blocking off traffic so that marchers could walk safely through the streets. In recent days, Sarasota officers have knelt with protesters but Thursday they widened the route and helped keep the march moving.
Throughout the route, protesters knelt and chanted the names of those who have lost their lives.
George Floyd.
Brionna Taylor.
Ahmaud Arbery,
The march started at the Kissing Statue and followed Main Street to the Sarasota Police Department, Washington, MLK and Newtown.
Some protesters became overcome with emotion as demonstrators chanted “Mama. I can’t breathe.”
Local Sarasota businesses provided food for those in attendance at different stops along the route. Volunteers handed out ponchos and protesters shared umbrellas.
