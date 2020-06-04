People encouraged to vote to help fight racial injustice

Tarnisha Cliatt, who is the President of the Manatee County branch of the NAACP, said the biggest way to create change is through policy change. She encourages people to go out and vote in the upcoming election. Before people hit the polls though, they should research each candidate. Look at their history and social media pages. Cliatt said people should find out if the candidate has a history of fighting social injustice or if this is a new topic for them because it’s campaign season.