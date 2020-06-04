People encouraged to vote to help fight racial injustice

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -For over a week people across the country have been protesting, demanding change for racial injustice.
Tarnisha Cliatt, who is the President of the Manatee County branch of the NAACP, said the biggest way to create change is through policy change. She encourages people to go out and vote in the upcoming election. Before people hit the polls though, they should research each candidate. Look at their history and social media pages. Cliatt said people should find out if the candidate has a history of fighting social injustice or if this is a new topic for them because it’s campaign season.
People can also educate themselves on what policy changes are being proposed. Cliatt said locally, something that will be on the ballot for the City of Bradenton residents is voting on whether or not the Mayor should continue to have control over their law enforcement agency.
But, before people can really see change on a local level, state policies need to change.
“There is a lot of protection, a lot of layers that have protected law enforcement agencies and individual officers so again there are those components in place that we have to look at. If you’re doing wrong, you can’t hide behind the badge. Wrong is wrong,” said Cliatt.
Along with voting, change can happen through advocating and supporting the African American community. In Manatee County, if someone wants to know what organizations are out there or where they can donate, the Manatee Community Foundation is a good resource that works with a lot of organizations throughout the community. The Manasota Black Chamber of Commerce is designed to create economic growth within the African American community. People can also support and donate to groups like the NAACP, which is equipped to handle social justice.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.