J.C. Penney’s to close Bradenton, Tampa & Sebring locations

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - J.C. Penney says it’s closing 154 stores around the country, including three on the Suncoast as part of its bankruptcy reorganization plan. Among the Florida stores to be closed include the J.C. Penney’s at the DeSoto Mall in Bradenton, the Westshore Plaza in Tampa and the Lakeshore Mall in Sebring (Highlands County).
The retailer says could take about 10 to 16 weeks to complete the store closures. Last month, J.C. Penney filed for bankruptcy protection, making it the nation’s largest retailer to do since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. As part of the bankruptcy plan, Penney’s announced it could close up to third of its retail locations, leaving it with just over 600 stores nationwide.
