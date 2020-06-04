Florida Department of Health confirms 60,183 cases

(WWSB) - With protests unfurling across the state and the phase 2 re-opening of Florida rolling out on Friday, there have been concerns from physicians that COVID-19 numbers could spike.
On Thursday, the Florida Department of Health announced 60,183 cases statewide involving 58,701 residents. Over the course of the pandemic 2,607 deaths have been reported. Gov. DeSantis warned that increased testing would bring higher numbers. Reports can also be staggered depending on the turnaround from different laboratories.
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 1,134 Residents: 1,126 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 8
Conditions and Care Deaths: 100 Hospitalizations* Residents: 217 Non-Residents: 2
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 53
Gender: Male: 495 (44%) Female: 628 (56%) Unknown/No data: 3 (<1%)
Race: Black: 195 (17%) White: 737 (65%) Other: 87 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 107 (10%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 292 (26%) Not-Hispanic: 677 (60%) Unknown/No Data: 157 (14%)
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 652 Residents: 632 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 20
Conditions and Care Deaths: 82 Hospitalizations* Residents: 166 Non-Residents: 9
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 64
Gender: Male: 266 (42%) Female: 366 (58%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 47 (7%) White: 510 (81%) Other: 38 (6%) Unknown/No Data: 37 (6%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 56 (9%) Not-Hispanic: 506 (80%) Unknown/No Data: 70 (11%)
