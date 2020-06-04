First Alert Weather: Flood Watch

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Six inches of rain or more are possible over the 7 days ahead and localized flooding of poor drainage areas, low lying areas and roads will be possible. A flood watch is in effect. A weakness in the Atlantic high pressure area and Cristobal churning to our southwest will funnel a plume of moisture over the Suncoast and bring excellent rain chances. With recent rains causing the ground to approach saturation, additional showers of 2 inches or more could produce minor flooding. While the rains will not be continuous, they will be persistent. Expect waves of storms through out the day, almost anytime, almost anywhere. It is possible the Flood Watch will be extended beyond Saturday.