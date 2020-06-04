City of Venice reports water outage, issues boil water advisory

VENICE Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice has announced a potable water outage that will be in effect until 4 p.m. Thursday, June 4. The outage is due to a service line break and affects the following area:
- 756 through 779 Village Circle
The affected area will be required to boil water, or use bottled water, for drinking and cooking purposes until the boil water advisory has been rescinded after a minimum of 72 hours.
For more information, please call the City Utilities Department at 941-480-3333.
