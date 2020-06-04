Busch Gardens and Adventure Island in Tampa Will Reopen June 11

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island will re-open with capacity limitations on June 11, 2020.
The phased reopening of the parks will include enhanced health and safety protocols for cleaning and sanitizing. Social distancing, face masks and temperature screen requirements will also be enforced. physical distancing, A new online reservation system will help manage capacity so that guests can enjoy a safe and fun experience while maintaining physical distancing.
The phased reopening plan was approved by the State of Florida.
To help manage capacity to maintain physical distancing within the parks, all parks will require advance online reservations. Guests will be asked to visit the reservation pages of park websites where reservations will be required to guarantee entry given anticipated demand. Reservations will be available starting at 10 a.m. ET on June 8. Click here for more details.
