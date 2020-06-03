Sarasota police officers kneel with protesters

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - During a peaceful protest in downtown Sarasota Tuesday evening, two police officers took a moment to kneel alongside protesters.
The photo, posted to the Sarasota Police Department Facebook page shows Deputy Chief Robinson and Captain Konstantopoulos kneeling with community members during a peaceful protest outside of police headquarters.
Overall, police say those marching have been peacefully demonstrating. There will be more demonstrations throughout the day in the Suncoast.
