Sarasota police officers kneel with protesters

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - During a peaceful protest in downtown Sarasota Tuesday evening, two police officers took a moment to kneel alongside protesters.
The Sarasota Police Department posted a photo to their Facebook page. Deputy Chief Robinson and Captain Konstantopoulos knelt with community members during a peaceful protest outside of police headquarters.
Before kneeling, Robinson took a moment to speak to those in attendance.
Overall, police say those marching have been peacefully demonstrating. There will be more demonstrations throughout the day in the Suncoast.
