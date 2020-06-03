Sarasota Memorial Hospital sees decrease in COVID-19 patients

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s Epidemiologist, Dr. Manuel Gordillo, said they have seen a decrease in patients coming into the hospital with COVID-19.
When the virus was at its peak, SMH would have anywhere between fifteen and twenty COVID-19 patients in the ICU at any given time. Now, Dr. Gordillo said they don’t have any Coronavirus patients in the ICU. The hospital would also have an average of seven new COVID-19 patients being admitted to the hospital a day. Now, they see about one patient being admitted every other day. Dr. Gordillo said most of the patients coming to the hospital now are coming from nursing home facilities.
Although SMH has seen a decrease in patients, people in the community are still encouraged to practice social distancing, wear face masks, and take other sanitary safety measures.
“We have done a good job on distancing ourselves and wearing masks and protecting ourselves and protecting our loved ones. But certainly it’s because we modified our behavior. If we go back to the behavior of pre-pandemic then obviously we’re just going to set ourselves up to another surge," said Dr. Gordillo.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital is prepared if there is another surge in Coronavirus cases. The hospital has enough PPE, staff, and tests. The hospital can get test results back in just an hour. The staff at the hospital now also has experience treating COVID-19 patients, which they didn’t have when the pandemic first started.
