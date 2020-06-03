Sarasota Memorial Hospital sees decrease in COVID-19 patients

When the virus was at its peak, SMH would have anywhere between fifteen and twenty COVID-19 patients in the ICU at any given time. Now, Dr. Gordillo said they don’t have any Coronavirus patients in the ICU. The hospital would also have an average of seven new COVID-19 patients being admitted to the hospital a day. Now, they see about one patient being admitted every other day. Dr. Gordillo said most of the patients coming to the hospital now are coming from nursing home facilities.