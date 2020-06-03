Protestors rally at Sarasota City Hall and march through Newtown

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Protestors marching through Newtown tonight pushing for justice for Rodney Mitchell and all the other black people killed at the hands of law enforcement. The 23-year-old Mitchell was killed by two Sarasota County Sheriff deputies during a traffic stop in Sarasota back in 2012. An investigation found the deputies acted properly.
“I am here demanding that they are fired and that charges are filed, it’s been eight years,” said Natasha Clemons, mother of Rodney Mitchell.
Protestors demanding a call for action against racism and what they say is local police brutality.
“Black lives matter, as a citizen of the United States I’m very concerned about my brothers and sisters being killed in this country by police," said Joyce Ward, a protestor. "And I think it needs to stop, enough is enough.”
Groups on hand included Black Lives Matter, the Rodney Mitchell Foundation and many other organizations.
“It’s important that we unite our voices and we call for a change in the entire system," said Ruth Beltran, an organizer with Answer Suncoast. "So that we could have a police force that is held accountable and that we can have justice for the black and brown community.”
Protestors at the rally at city hall and those marching through the streets of Sarasota, felt it was just too important not to let the pouring rain keep them from having their voices heard.
“I think it’s necessary, peaceful protesting wasn’t working," said Traci Lipton, a protestor. "Everyone had a problem with Colin Kaepernick taking a knee and this over 60 years after the civil rights movement, 60 years after Martin Luther King, and look at where we still are, we need radical change.”
