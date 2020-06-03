Protesters marched and chanted through the streets of downtown Sarasota Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An afternoon of rain in Sarasota didn’t stop protesters from marching throughout the city to have their voices heard.
Marchers paused several times throughout the afternoon.
They recreated the scene of George Floyd’s murder when an officer’s knee was on his neck for several minutes during an arrest in Minneapolis.
More than a hundred people were a part of the protest.
This group is set to meet again tomorrow at 11 a.m. at the “kissing statue” formally known as the Unconditional Surrender statue.
