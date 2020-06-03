Protesters marched and chanted through the streets of downtown Sarasota Wednesday

An afternoon of rain in Sarasota didn’t stop protesters from marching throughout the city to have their voices heard. (Source: wwsb)
June 3, 2020 at 10:56 PM EDT - Updated June 3 at 10:56 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An afternoon of rain in Sarasota didn’t stop protesters from marching throughout the city to have their voices heard.

Marchers paused several times throughout the afternoon.

They recreated the scene of George Floyd’s murder when an officer’s knee was on his neck for several minutes during an arrest in Minneapolis.

Images as marchers went throughout downtown chanting:

HAPPENING NOW: protesters are marching through downtown Sarasota from the police headquarters to City Hall.

You can hear from one of the protest leaders around minute two here:

HAPPENING NOW: protesters are marching through downtown Sarasota back to Payne Park

Remembering the lives lost:

Peaceful protesters present demonstration at the Selby Public Library

More than a hundred people were a part of the protest.

This group is set to meet again tomorrow at 11 a.m. at the “kissing statue” formally known as the Unconditional Surrender statue.

