Florida DOH reports 2,566 COVID-19 deaths

(WWSB) - In its 11 a.m. update, the Florida Department of Health confirmed that 2,566 people have died due to the coronavirus over the course of the pandemic. It’s an increase of 36 reported deaths since Tuesday’s daily update.
Gov. DeSantis warned that increased testing would bring higher numbers. Reports can also be staggered depending on the turnaround from different laboratories. In total, the DOH has reported 58,764 cases of COVID-19 in Florida.
Here are the latest totals for Manatee and Sarasota Counties:
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 1,110 Residents: 1,102 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 8
Conditions and Care Deaths: 98 Hospitalizations* Residents: 217 Non-Residents: 2
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 54
Gender: Male: 476 (43%) Female: 623 (57%) Unknown/No data: 3 (<1%)
Race: Black: 194 (18%) White: 728 (66%) Other: 82 (7%) Unknown/No Data: 98 (9%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 282 (26%) Not-Hispanic: 672 (61%) Unknown/No Data: 148 (13%)
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 649 Residents: 629 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 20
Conditions and Care Deaths: 80 Hospitalizations* Residents: 166 Non-Residents: 9
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 64
Gender: Male: 262 (42%) Female: 367 (58%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 47 (7%) White: 506 (80%) Other: 38 (6%) Unknown/No Data: 38 (6%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 54 (9%) Not-Hispanic: 504 (80%) Unknown/No Data: 71 (11%)
