First Alert Weather: Rain chances spike tonight and tomorrow

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our general east wind continues today as a lobe of moisture and rain advances from the Gulf. The high pressure ridge that pushed most of the rain out to sea yesterday relaxes a bit today. This will allow for a collision of winds near the coast and heavy rain to develop this evening. Additionally, The weakness in the ridge will allow for a plum of moisture to advance into the area tomorrow. Thursday will be a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential for those heavy intermittent rains all day.