First Alert Weather Days Ahead

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Torrential rain fell upon the Suncoast on Wednesday. Rainfall on Wednesday totaled up to 6 inches in some areas over N. Sarasota and S. Manatee prompting the National Weather Service to issue a flood warning as one point.
We can expect to see more of the same kind of weather on Thursday and Friday as a series of disturbances move through the Suncoast. The ground is saturated and with additional downpours we can expect to see more flood warnings through Saturday.
Our entire area is under a Flood Watch through 2 p.m. Saturday.
We will see mostly cloudy skies on Thursday with an 80% chance for showers and thunderstorms at anytime during the day but mainly in the afternoon and evening.
The rain chances stay elevated on Friday as another piece of energy will rotate across our area. Expect generally mostly cloudy skies on Friday with a 70% chance of rain. Right now not expecting any severe storms but torrential rain is possible as the atmosphere is juiced up with tropical moisture.
The high on Thursday will be in the low 80′s due to the increased cloud cover and mid 80′s on Friday. This is below the average of 90 degrees during this time of year.
Saturday expect variable cloudiness with a 60% chance for more rain some of it could be heavy at times as well. The high on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80′s.
The rain chance stays elevated through Monday with a 60% chance for storms both on Saturday and Sunday.
By Tuesday we will get back to a more normal pattern with mainly scattered afternoon and evening storms.
Cristobal will move back out over the Gulf on Friday and looks to get back to tropical storm status over the weekend. It will continue to move toward SE TX or LA and make landfall sometime late Sunday. It will generate some surf for the Suncoast so look out for bigger waves this weekend along with dangerous rip currents.
