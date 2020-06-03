DOGPerfect to offer free year-long memberships to healthcare workers, first responders

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Suncoast pet care business is offering free year-long memberships to healthcare workers and first responders.
DOGPerfect will be giving free Perfect Club memberships to the Suncoast community’s healthcare workers and first responders throughout the month of June.
DOGPerfect has stores in Lakewood Ranch, University Park and Sarasota. Healthcare workers and first responders can simply bring a work badge or ID into any DOGPerfect store and receive a one-year membership in the Perfect Club. One membership covers all pets in a single household. Free membership plans are also available to pet shelter volunteers, foster parents, and pet parents who adopt animals at local shelters throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties.
Here’s what a membership includes:
- 15% or more off all dog and cat food
- Unlimited use of the self-serve dog wash
- Unlimited nail trims
- One complimentary private training lesson
- Full bag of bulk biscuits for the price of a half bag, all year long
- 20% off all grooming
- Free birthday tender-tuffs plush toy (up to $15)
- VIP shopping nights throughout the year
- 20% off all cat litter
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.