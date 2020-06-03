DOGPerfect to offer free year-long memberships to healthcare workers, first responders

DOGPerfect has stores in Lakewood Ranch, University Park and Sarasota. Healthcare workers and first responders can simply bring a work badge or ID into any DOGPerfect store and receive a one-year membership in the Perfect Club. One membership covers all pets in a single household. Free membership plans are also available to pet shelter volunteers, foster parents, and pet parents who adopt animals at local shelters throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties.