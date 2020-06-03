DeSantis announces Phase 2 stage to re-open Florida beginning Friday

By ABC7 Staff | June 3, 2020 at 12:41 PM EDT - Updated June 3 at 12:41 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In Orlando, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that more businesses can roll-out their openings under Phase 2 guidelines of the state’s ‘Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step’ plan.

DeSantis announced that bars, pubs and movie theaters can re-open at 50% capacity. In addition, personal services such as tattoo and massage parlors may operate under guidelines issued by the Department of Health.

Universities will offer operation plans to re-open campuses on June 23.

DeSantis said that South Florida counties that have been re-opening in limited Phase 1 can submit a plan to move to Phase 2.

