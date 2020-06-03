Bradenton woman looking for owner of found photo

“In a time of heartache, I’m trying to make someone’s heart full again. I found a beautiful photograph outside of the Walmart on SR-64 on June 2nd, and I’m trying desperately to find the owner. I attached a photograph. It has no writing on it, but it has been well taken care of for a long time and I’m sure whoever dropped it is missing it dearly,” Whisenhunt wrote in a message to ABC7.