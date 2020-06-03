Bradenton woman looking for owner of found photo

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The picture of a beautiful young woman is so breathtaking, it’s no wonder that Samantha Whisenhunt noticed it on the ground.
A woman dressed from a bygone era is squinting in the sun and smiling. Somehow that photo ended up in the parking lot a Walmart store in Bradenton.
Whisenhunt found the photo, but sadly not much else. There was no name or location written on the back of the picture.
“In a time of heartache, I’m trying to make someone’s heart full again. I found a beautiful photograph outside of the Walmart on SR-64 on June 2nd, and I’m trying desperately to find the owner. I attached a photograph. It has no writing on it, but it has been well taken care of for a long time and I’m sure whoever dropped it is missing it dearly,” Whisenhunt wrote in a message to ABC7.
If you recognize the woman, please contact ABC7.
