Venice tornado was brief but powerful

The National Weather Service surveyed the damage on Tuesday in Venice and found that the tornado started at 5:39 p.m. and was gone by 5:43. So just 4 minutes on the ground. It was about 75 yards wide and was a EF0 with winds of 78 mph. Strong enough to move some cars, down some power lines and uproot trees. It was on the ground for about a half mile. These are very typical for summer twisters that spin up out of our afternoon thunderstorms. There is usually little or no warning with these small spin ups.