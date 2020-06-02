Small tornado touches down in Venice on Monday evening

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A small tornado touched down in the City of Venice between 5:40 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Monday.
Cars were pushed into other cars and trees were ripped out in the shopping center parking lot at the Venice Commons Publix on East Venice Avenue.
Publix lost power in the storm and was forced to close down for the evening. The store also sustained damage to the roof.
Firefighters assisted in restoring the store’s power.
No injuries have been reported.
