Protest at UTC shows solidarity between protesters and SCSO

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Monday night protesters filled the intersection of University Parkway and Cattlemen Road protesting the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police Department.
People peacefully marched, took a knee, and stood silent for nine minutes to honor Floyd.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office worked with protesters to shutdown the intersection so people could peacefully assemble. SCSO Sheriff Tom Knight even addressed the crowd, saying that he too was angered by what happened to Floyd. Some protesters said that showed solidarity between law enforcement and protesters.
“It’s been very peaceful and powerful. I think it’s these moments. I think it’s these moments in history that really define. Listen these kids today are acting as the kids we saw as the peaceful protesters of MLK in the 60′s. In the civil rights movement. So this is a movement, this is history that you’re watching," said protester Dan Minor.
The protest remained peaceful and there was no damage done to the UTC area. One advocate said the group was planning to protest again Wednesday at 3 p.m. in front of The Sarasota Police Department.
