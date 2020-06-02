OneBlood to offer free COVID-19 antibody tests during Bobby Jones Blood Drive

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - OneBlood has announced the date for the Bobby Jones Golf Club Blood Drive and participants can receive a COVID-19 antibody test.
The drive will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 10 am - 4 pm. Donors can get a free COVID-19 antibody test. Appointments are required and can be made at HERE.
When visiting please follow CDC Guidelines such as social distancing, limit large gatherings (no more than 10 people) and staying at home if you are sick.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.